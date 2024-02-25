Telangana: Congress govt committed to reopen Nizam Sugar Factory, says Min Sridhar Babu

Telangana Industries and IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Saturday, February 24 visited Bodhan in Nizamabad district and said that the government is committed to reopening the Nizam Sugar Factory. However, the Minister, who is the chairman of Nizam Sugar Restoration Committee, said a decision is yet to be taken on how the factory will be run profitably and made viable for sugarcane farmers.

On Saturday, the Minister Sridhar, Bodahn MLA Sudarshan Reddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy and officials held a meeting with the sugarcane farmers in the factory premises. “We are committed to opening the Nizam Sugar Factory. We will consult agricultural and industrial experts and make a decision on how to make it a profitable factory,” Sridhar Babu said. He added that the government also plans to provide subsidised seeds, investment assistance, and interest-free loans for the welfare of sugarcane farmers.

The Nizam Sugar Factory in Telangana, once touted as the largest in Asia, has remained non-operational since 2015, after the bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh state. The factory is located in the northern Telangana belt, which was once known for the production of sugarcane and turmeric but is now dependent on private sugar factories or is shifting towards paddy after the closure of the factory. The Congress Party had pledged to revive the factory during the 2023 Assembly elections.