Telangana CM urges Union to collect Rs 408 crore from AP

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister to solve the long-pending division of assets between the two states under the Ninth Schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, settle the disputes on pending organizations between the two states, and complete the bifurcation of State Bhavan in New Delhi in a smooth manner.

He also requested the Union Minister to focus on claiming the ownership of institutions, which were not mentioned in the bifurcation act, by Andhra Pradesh.

In his meeting with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the Chief Minister urged him to to give approval to Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 proposals. He said that the Hyderabad Metro Second Phase -- BHEL-Lakdikapul, Nagol-LB Nagar, the 26 km long routes worth Rs 9,100 crore; and Airport Metro Corridor-Rayadurg-Shamshabad airport, 32 km long route worth Rs 6,250 crore needs to be realigned. He requested the Union Minister to consider the matter of taking up this project jointly by the Union and state governments.