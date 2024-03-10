Telangana CM Revanth slams BJP alliance with TDP, says Modi fears loss in LS elections

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, March 9, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alliance strategy with political parties in various states. In response to Bharatiya Janata Party’s announcement of alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, Revanth questioned why Modi is forging deals with parties if he is confident of winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

”Modi is saying that the BJP will win 400 seats. Then why does he need to form alliances with so many people? If he is good enough, why does the BJP need an alliance with one party each in every state. Modi met TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra, Nitish Kumar (Janata Dal (United)) in Bihar, Naveen Patnaik (Biju Janata Dal) in Orissa, and Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal party in Uttar Pradesh. He is also responsible for the split of the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra,” Revanth said at the Praja Devena meeting in Medchal on Saturday.

Revath said that Modi is asking everyone, including those who are considered to be BJP’s foes, to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. “It means that the BJP’s time is up, in the same way that the people of Telangana have chased out an autocratic leader after 10 years’ rule,” Revanth said, referring to former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He added, “The 140 crores population of India will also drive Modi away. That is why, fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, Modi is forging alliances.”

On March 9, BJP announced that it will contest the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh in alliance with TDP and JSP.