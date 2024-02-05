Telangana CM Revanth Reddy uses abusive language against KCR over irrigation projects

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, used abusive language against former Chief Minister K Chanadrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday, February 4 during a press conference while stating that his government has been trying to fight for irrigation rights of the state but KCR is conspiring to shift blame on Congress.

Revanth was reacting to former Finance Minister Harish Rao’s comments who alleged that the Congress is taking regressive decisions. “The Congress Government handed over irrigation projects to the Union government. There won't be enough water in Nagarjuna Sagar Dam’ left canal. This will lead to a shortage of water in the state.” Harish Rao had said at a party meeting. Harish Rao is the nephew of KCR.

Using abusive words multiple times in his attack, Revanth said, “KCR is a fool who wanted to sell projects to the Union Government. After losing elections, he is not appearing in public. But both my nephew(Harish Rao) and uncle (KCR) are blaming us for what they have done.”

He added that while his government was striving for the water share and rights over projects, KCR was unable to face the people after losing the elections. “He is trying to conspire against the government and blame us. KCR wanted to hand over the projects to the Union government,” Revanth Reddy said.

The inter-state Nagarjuna Sagar Dam in Nalgonda district became a site of conflict between the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments on November 30, 2023. About 400 police officials from Andhra Pradesh took control of access points of the dam, which was under the control of Telangana government after the state’s formation in 2014. Water was also released from the right canal.

During the press conference on Sunday, Revanth pointed out that the incident at Nagarjuna Sagar dam came just a day ahead of the Assembly elections in Telangana. He said, “Nagarjuna Sagar project is controlled by the Telangana government. When the Andhra Police occupied Nagarjuna Sagar, KCR did not utter a word. Can Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan dare to send his policemen with guns now?”

Revanth Reddy also said that the Congress government would release White Paper on the irrigation projects in the upcoming assembly elections. He threw a challenge at the former CM KCR, and his family members including, former Ministers Harish Rao, KTR and MLC Kavitha and said, “Let's hold discussion on the irrigation projects in the assembly for two days or longer. Minister Uttam Kumar and I will face you.”