Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says Kavitha’s arrest is 'election stunt'

Revanth Reddy also questioned the silence of both BRS president and Kavitha's father K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her arrest. “KCR has not condemned the arrest, while Prime Minister Modi has not justified it. What is the game plan behind their silence,” he asked.

“KCR did not go to Kavitha’s residence when the ED officers arrested her. He has not even condemned the arrest. Which father will keep silent when his daughter gets arrested,” he asked. Revanth Reddy also said that KCR has not even reacted as the BRS chief to the arrest of a party leader.

The Chief Minister criticised the Union government for doing nothing against the KCR government’s corruption for 10 years.

He said the Union government did not register a single case against the BRS leaders and even the case in which Kavitha has been arrested is linked to the liquor policy case of the Delhi government, in which she is one of the many accused persons. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was speaking about KCR’s corruption in public meetings should explain why he did not act for 10 years.

Revanth Reddy also warned the BRS against its alleged plans to topple his government, saying that if the party makes any such attempt, only KCR’s family members will be left in the BRS. “Let the BRS decide the date if it is interested, and we will be ready to do what is required,” he said.