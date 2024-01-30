Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to prepare digital health profile cards

At a review meeting on health, the Chief Minister asked the officials to bring in a common policy to establish nursing, physiotherapy and paramedical colleges in the premises of the medical colleges. Health minister Damodara Raja Narasimha, State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary to CM Seshadri, Joint Secretary to CM Sangeeta Satyanarayana, Health Secretary Christina Chongthu, Commissioner Karnan, Director General of Drug Control Kamalahasan Reddy, Arogyasri CEO Visalatchy and other officials participated in the meeting.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure completion of the construction of TIMS super specialty hospitals in Warangal, LB Nagar, Sanath Nagar and Alwal on a war footing. He said that medical colleges should be linked to hospitals so that there is no shortage of doctors.

The Chief Minister said that complete medical services should be made available at Bibinagar–AIIMS which will also benefit the people of Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts. The complete functioning of the AIIMS will also reduce a burden on Osmania and NIMS hospitals.