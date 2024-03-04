Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls Modi ‘elder brother’, seeks cooperation

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “elder brother”, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, March 4, sought his cooperation in developing Telangana like Gujarat.

“According to me, the Prime Minister is an ‘elder brother’. Only if we have the support of the elder brother, the Chief Ministers can develop their respective states. If Telangana has to grow like Gujarat, we require your assistance,” Revanth Reddy said appealing to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister, who is also the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, said that they do not intend to have any rivalry between the state and the Union government. “If the Union and the state government maintain a human and transactional relationship with each other, we can grow together. I hope that you will extend the same help which you have given so far in the future too. This is our appeal,” Revanth Reddy said at a gathering in Adilabad.