Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces Rs 5 lakh insurance for gig workers

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced an accident insurance policy worth Rs 5 lakh for gig workers, cab and auto drivers. The CM said the Congress government would also provide free treatment to them for up to Rs 10 lakh under Rajiv Arogyasri scheme.

CM Revanth Reddy who attended a meeting with cab drivers, food delivery executives and auto drivers at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Saturday, December 23, to understand their concerns, said that the state government will take responsibility in providing social security.

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier assured measures to provide jobs and social security for unorganised workers in the state. Revanth Reddy promised that the state government will study the existing policy in Rajasthan and introduce an effective law in the next state budget session. For the benefit of cab drivers, he also announced that the government is developing a special application similar to Ola and Uber.