Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces Rs 5 lakh insurance for gig workers

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced an accident insurance policy worth Rs 5 lakh for gig workers, cab and auto drivers. The CM said the Congress government would also provide free treatment to them for up to Rs 10 lakh under Rajiv Arogyasri scheme.
CM Revanth Reddy who attended a meeting with cab drivers, food delivery executives and auto drivers at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Saturday, December 23, to understand their concerns, said that the state government will take responsibility in providing social security.
AICC leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier assured measures to provide jobs and social security for unorganised workers in the state. Revanth Reddy promised that the state government will study the existing policy in Rajasthan and introduce an effective law in the next state budget session. For the benefit of cab drivers, he also announced that the government is developing a special application similar to Ola and Uber.
The CM instructed officials to extend Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the family of Swiggy delivery boy who died after being chased by a dog and falling from the top of a building . In January, , a resident of Hyderabad who went to deliver food, jumped off a building and died after a dog tried to attack him.
“Apart from eyeing profits, organisations should also pay attention to the welfare of the workers and employees. Four months ago a Swiggy delivery boy fell from the building after being chased by a dog. The previous government did not provide any assistance to the bereaved family. Governments should play a generous role during such incidents. I have instructed officials to collect the family details and provide Rs 2 lakh assistance from CMRF,” he said.
The CM advised the cab drivers, gig workers and auto drivers to submit their applications either in digital format or manually during the Grama Sabhas TO BE organised from December 28 to January 6, 2024. Revanth Reddy assured that all the applications received in Prajavani will be resolved. Prajavani is a grievance redressal programme held at the Jyotirao Phule Bhavan, where the Chief Minister would receive complaints and pleas from the people.
Others who participated in the meeting include IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu, AICC Secretaries Rohit Chaudhary, Mansoor Ali Khan, Madhu Yashki, TPCC Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud among others.