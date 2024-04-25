Telangana CM Revanth alleges that BJP will cancel reservation if elected to power

Amid the ongoing controversy between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over redistribution of wealth, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, April 25, alleged that the BJP would cancel reservations for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) by 2025, if elected to power. He was speaking at Gandhi Bhavan - the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) headquarters - in a programme where a ‘chargesheet’ was released against BJP.

Speaking during the event, Revanth said that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections were a “referendum” on the continuation of reservations and alleged that the BJP was conspiring to cancel them. He further added that the Congress would not only continue the reservation system but also increase OBC reservations based on their population. “I would like to caution SC/STs and OBCs about this. A vote for the BJP would mean that you are voting against your own interests,” Times of India reported him saying.

He further added, “By 2025, RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] will complete 100 years. If the BJP comes to power, they would cancel SC, ST, OBC reservations just like the RSS wants. Many times, RSS and BJP leaders have commented about reservations. They are trying to win 400 MP seats just to cancel SC, ST, BC reservations.”