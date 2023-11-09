Telangana CM KCR files nomination from Gajwel

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday filed nomination from the Gajwel Assembly constituency for November 30 elections.

After reaching Gajwel by a helicopter from Hyderabad, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief drove to the integrated office complex to file his nomination before the Returning Officer.

After filing the papers, KCR switched to a BRS campaign vehicle. He stood atop the vehicle and with local BRS leaders and waved at the people who had lined up to welcome him.

The BRS leader, who was elected from Gajwel in 2014 and 2018, is seeking re-election from the same constituency in his native Siddipet district.

He is also contesting from Kamareddy constituency in Kamareddy district. He will file a nomination from Kamareddy in the afternoon. After filing the nomination, he will also address a public meeting in the afternoon.

Like in the past, KCR had offered prayers at Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konaipally in Siddipet district. He had visited the temple on November 4 and kept his nomination papers at the feet of the deity.