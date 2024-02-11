Telangana CM flags off 100 new TSRTC buses

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, February 10 inaugurated 100 new buses of state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The Corporation said that it is bringing new buses into service in view of the increased number of passengers following implementation of Mahalakshmi scheme, a free travel scheme for women.

The TSRTC has plans to bring 1,325 new buses into operation in a phased manner by June this year. These include 712 Palle Velugu, 400 Express, 75 Deluxe and 138 Lahari/Rajdhani buses.

While some buses have already started operating, 100 new buses were flagged off by Chief Minister Revant Reddy at BR Ambedkar statue on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Seethakka, some MLAs and TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar attended the programme.

The Chief Minister handed over to Sajjanar a cheque of Rs 535 crore towards travel of 15 crore women in 60 days after the launch of Mahalakshmi scheme.