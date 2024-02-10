Telangana Cabinet approves vote-on-account Budget

Telangana Cabinet has approved the vote-on-account Budget for 2024-25 to be presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the state Assembly on Saturday, February 10.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday morning granted its approval and will be presented by IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu in the Legislative Council.

This is the first Budget to be presented by the Congress government after winning the state Assembly elections on December 3, 2023. A full-fledged Budget for 2024-25 will be presented after the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 2024.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka stated that all the guarantees given by the party in elections will be implemented. He further said all aspects like revenue, debts and the Central funds will be covered by the Budget.

For 2023-24, a Budget of Rs 2.90 lakh crore was presented in February 2023 by the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led state government. This year the budget size is likely to cross Rs 3 lakh crore.

The Congress government is likely to make allocations for implementing four of the six guarantees it had made in the recent elections.