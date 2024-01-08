Telangana BJP names in-charges for Lok Sabha constituencies

The BJP in Telangana has announced in-charges for all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies for the coming elections. State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Monday, January 8, appointed Lok Sabha political in-charges for all the constituencies.

All eight newly-elected MLAs of the party and a Rajya Sabha MP are among those made in-charges.

Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman has been appointed in-charge for Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Kishan Reddy, who is also a minister at the Centre.