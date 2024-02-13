Telangana bans hookah parlours

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday, February 12, passed a Bill banning hookah parlours in the state. A Bill to amend Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003 was passed unanimously with a voice vote without any discussion.

As soon as the House met for the day, Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu, on behalf of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, moved Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) Telangana Amendment Bill 2024.

Explaining the aims and objectives of the Bill, he said the government felt an immediate need to ban hookah parlours in view of the harm they are causing to the young generation. The Chief Minister decided to impose a ban on the parlours and Cabinet gave its approval for the same.