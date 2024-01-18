Telangana attracts Rs 36,670 crore investment proposals at Davos

GODI India Private Ltd announced that it will set up Lithium and Sodium Ion and related technologies R&D and Giga scale cell manufacturing facility in Telangana with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

The proposed project has employment generation potential of 6,000 in the first phase spread over five years. The project aims to have a 2.5 Gwh cell assembly line in the first phase with planned expansion to 10 Gwh in the second phase.

CEO of Iron Mountain, William Meaney and CEO of Web Werks, Nikhil Rathi were among those who met the state delegation. Web Werks decided to establish data centres in Telangana with an investment of Rs 5,200 crore. Web Werks, a fully owned subsidiary of Iron Mountain, will invest Rs 1,200 crore in a 10 MW networking-heavy data centre in Hyderabad.

This investment is already underway.

Web Werks will expand over the next few years by investing over Rs. 4,000 crore in a greenfield Hyperscale Data Centre in Telangana. Aragen Life Sciences announced its plans to expand its operations in Hyderabad with a new investment of Rs 2,000 crore, which is expected to create 1,500 new jobs. The expansion is primarily targeted towards drug discovery, development and manufacturing activities for the global life sciences industry.