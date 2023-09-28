Telangana Anganwadi women workers protest at Minister Harish Rao’s meeting, demand better pay

Several Anganwadi and Asha workers affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) staged a protest during Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao’s Pragati Prasthana Sabha meeting in Tandoor on September 27, when the minister was reviewing the development schemes launched by the government. The women attempted to advance the barricades causing tension even as Bharat Rashtra Party (BRS) members tried in vain to persuade them against it.

At the event the Minister along with colleagues Mahender Reddy, MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, and local MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, inaugurated development projects worth Rs 50 crore in Tandur constituency.

The Anganwadi workers protested by waving red flags and displaying placards. They attempted to approach the platform where Harish Rao was speaking but were halted by the police eventually. With the agitating protesters refusing to budge, the Minister left the venue midway.

Responding to the protest, the Minister claimed that the opposition party leaders were “inciting” Anganwadi workers and emphasized that the state government is providing them better salaries (Rs13,500 per month) compared to other states. He also hinted at increasing their salaries.

Angered by the Minister leaving the venue without addressing their concerns, One protester said, “We will raise our issues with the BRS government. The minister left without taking our letter. We have been raising the same concern that our salaries are not sufficient.”