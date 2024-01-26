Telangana: Activist Kodandram and Amer Ali Khan nominated as MLCs

Telangana Jana Samithi party founder and activist M Kodandaram and journalist Amer Ali Khan have been nominated as members of Telangana Legislative Council under the Governor's quota. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday, January 25, accepted the recommendation of the state government.

Kodandaram’s party Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) did not contest in the recent Assembly elections and backed the Congress. Amer Ali Khan is news editor of Urdu daily ‘Siasat’.

Both the nominations were expected after the Congress came to power last month.