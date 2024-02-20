Telangana: ACB recovers Rs 65 lakh, 4 kg gold from official caught taking bribe

Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) recovered Rs 65 lakh cash and four kg gold from an official’s house after she was red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 84,000 from a contractor. Tribal Welfare Engineering Department’s in-charge Superintendent Engineer K Jaga Jyothi was arrested by ACB officials in her office in Hyderabad on Monday, February 19.

The ACB officials also seized some documents from her office and residence. The official was seen crying on camera after being caught red-handed by the ACB officials while accepting the bribe from a contractor Ganganna.

She had allegedly demanded bribe from Ganganna for clearing the bills for completing some works in Nizamabad district and to sanction work for building a juvenile boys hostel of tribal welfare department at Gajularamaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad.