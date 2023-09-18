Teaser for propaganda ‘Razakar’ released by BJP’s Bandi Sanjay

Razvi was the president of the Majilis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), from 1946 onwards. A failed lawyer from Latur, he had taken over the MIM after the death of Bahadur Yar Jung, a former president and ideologue of the party. After independence, the last Nizam refused to join India or Pakistan, resulting in an impasse.

While a Standstill Agreement was signed on November 19, 1947 to negotiate terms for a year, things got out of hand due to the Razakars, who went around targeting anyone who was pro-India. The communal organisation also targeted Hindu families in the state, and many people have vivid memories of fleeing their homes in days leading up to the annexation.

The other side of the story the film likely ignores is the peasant rebellion, called the Telangana Armed Struggle, which began in 1946. Peasants in the state, especially in the Telangana region, had been oppressed by the Jagirdars (revenue collectors) and other landlords, most of whom were Hindu, for over a century. The Communist Party of India (CPI) not only led the rebellion, but also formed an armed militia to fight the Razakars in the districts until the state’s annexation.

Reacting to Bandi Sanjay’s comments on the teaser, Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Prof Sravan Dasoju said that the movie was produced to “destroy social tranquility” in the state. “Are you ready to debate who was behind the Razakars? Are you ready to discuss the brutal and barbaric role of our so-called landlords and rulers of Gaddis and Samsthanam during the times of Razakar atrocities? Are you ready to discuss the atrocities and violence occurred even after the era of Razakars?” he asked on Twitter.

After everything failed, the Indian government sent the army which put forth Operation Polo, a military operation to annex Hyderabad on 17 September 1948. While the Razakars were arrested, the CPI continued its rebellion all the way until it was called-off in 1951.

The villainy of Hyderabad’s Razakars during the tumult of 1947-48 is a well documented chapter in the history of the erstwhile princely state. Read a detailed piece by Yunus Lasania speaks about the catastrophic period in history which ended with the massacre of thousands of Muslims, as estimated by the Pandit Sunderlal Commission of Enquiry, cannot be ‘fictionalised’ into convenient binaries.