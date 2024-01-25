‘Take action against candidates who threaten with suicide’: Governor Tamilisai to ECI

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday, January 25, urged the election commission to take strict action against the candidates who threaten to kill themselves if people don't vote for them in the elections. The governor was referring to BRS legislator Padi Kaushik Reddy who had threatened to die by suicide along with his family members in the recent Assembly elections.

Speaking on the occasion of National Voters day at Hyderabad’s Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Tamilisai said that such indirect means of influencing voters must be curtailed.

“A candidate sought votes by saying he would die by suicide if he was not voted to power. The election commision must take strong action,” Tamilisai said. “Good people must be elected for good governance and democracy must be safeguarded by the rules,” she added.