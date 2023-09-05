Six killed as heavy rains lash several parts of Telangana

Two agriculture workers were killed when lightning struck them in Kailapur of Chityal mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. They were working in agriculture fields. They were identified as Sarita (30) and Mamata (32). A farmer died of lightning in Damarakunta of Kataram mandal in the same district. Rajeshwar Rao (46) was working in the field when he was hit by a thunderbolt.