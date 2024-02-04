Setback to BRS as former Deputy CM Rajaiah quits party

In a setback to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Telangana’s former Deputy Chief Minister T Rajaiah resigned from the party on Saturday, February 3. The former MLA announced that he has resigned from the primary membership of the party. Rajaiah is likely to join the Congress, sources said.

Rajaiah is the first key leader to quit the BRS after it lost power to the Congress in the state in the recent Assembly elections. The setback came months before the Lok Sabha elections. Rajaiah was reportedly unhappy ever since the BRS leadership denied him a party ticket to contest from Ghanpur (Station) constituency in Jangaon district.

The BRS had fielded Rajaiah’s rival Kadiyam Srihari, also a former Deputy CM. To pacify Rajaiah, BRS President and then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had appointed him as the Chairman of the Rythu Bandhu Samithi, but with BRS losing power, his joy was short-lived.