Secunderabad Club calls Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' in treasure hunt clue

According to the coordinator of the game, there was no specific reason to refer to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar in the clue for the event ‘Treasure Hunt 24 Wonder on Wheels' on January 25. “It is a fun game. There is nothing political about it,” he added.

The Charminar was built in 1591 by Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah, which serves as the foundation of Hyderabad located on the southern banks of the Musi river.

According to reports, the origin of the name Bhagyanagar is often associated with Quli Qutb Shah's marriage to Bhagmati which led to the naming of the city as Bhagnagar. The city was believed to have been renamed as Hyderabad after Bhagmati converted to Islam and adopted the name Hyder Mahal. However, there is a debate among historians about the existence of Bhagmati.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in an Right to Information (RTI) reply, had said that the Bhagyalakshmi temple was an ‘unauthorised construction’ which was built after 1959. ASI also furnished photographs taken over a period of 53 years. While the picture taken in 1959 does not show the presence of any temple structure, the picture taken in the early 1980s negates BJP’s claims that the structure does not predate the Charminar.