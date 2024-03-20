SC dismisses BRS leader Kavitha's plea against ED summons

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 19, dismissed the plea filed by BRS leader K. Kavitha against the ED summons issued to her in connection with the ongoing probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhry, appearing for the petitioner, apprised a bench headed over by Justice Bela M. Trivedi that the plea had become infructuous since Kavitha had already been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15.

Granting liberty to avail appropriate remedies as may be available under the law, the bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, allowed the withdrawal of the plea filed by the daughter of BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In interim relief for Kavitha, the top court in September last year had asked the ED not to insist on her appearance in the ongoing probe against the AAP-led Delhi government's now scrapped liquor policy till the next date of listing. This interim protection from ED action was extended till March 13.