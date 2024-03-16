RS Praveen Kumar quits BSP: The Inside Story

In an unexpected decision, Telangana BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar on Saturday, March 16 announced that he was quitting the party. The announcement came just days after the BSP formed an alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The former IPS officer blamed the BJP for quitting the party. “As soon as we announced the BSP-BRS alliance, the BJP has been making all-out efforts (including the arrest of Kavita) to break this historic alliance,” he said. Praveen Kumar said that fearing BJP's conspiracies, he cannot give up on his values. According to BSP party insiders, there was massive pressure on BSP national president Mayawati to walk out of the alliance with the BRS. “There was pressure from the BJP,” a source said. But Praveen Kumar was not inclined towards breaking the alliance.

The BRS and BJP are on warpath after BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is the daughter of K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15. Dramatic scenes unfolded in Hyderabad as the ED landed up at Kavita’s house in Banjara Hills and arrested her in the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.