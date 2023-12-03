Revanth Reddy says Pragati Bhavan will be renamed Ambedkar Praja Bhavan

The incoming Congress government will rename the Telangana Chief Minister’s camp office Pragati Bhavan as the ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Praja Bhavan’, said state Congress party president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, December 3. Addressing the media after defeating the outgoing K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Revanth Reddy, taking a shot at KCR, said that everyone will have access to it. Pragati Bhavan since 2014, after the BRS took over, became KCR’s bastion and has always been heavily guarded by the police, with the public having no access to the Chief Minister.

“It is not Pragati Bhavan, it is a people's bhavan. Everyone will have an entry in it. Today democracy has been restored and we pay tributes to Srikanth chary. I am thankful to the people of Telangana who decided to give us power to realise their aspiration,” said Revanth Reddy after the Congress’s win. At the time of writing this report, the Congress was leading in 63 seats out of 119, while the BRS was leading in 40 seats.

Revanth’s Srikanth Chary was one of the people who had given up their lives to achieve the statehood of Telangana. He had set himself on fire back in 2009, when the protests demanding bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh began, eventually leading to KCR spearheading it. The Congress chief also said that party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul in Telangana for 21 days helped them.