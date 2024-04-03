Revanth Reddy dares KCR to give names of farmers who died by suicide

He dared KCR to announce Rs 100 crore for farmers from his party’s Rs 1,500 crore electoral bond fund as he slammed him for blaming the Congress government for drought. He mentioned that the Congress came to power in December after the onset of winter. "The failure of monsoon was during BRS rule. How can he hold the Congress responsible," he asked.

Alleging that KCR destroyed the agriculture sector, Revanth Reddy said the BRS chief was shedding crocodile tears for farmers. He said that unlike during BRS rule when the opposition leaders were arrested whenever they planned to undertake a visit, the Congress government facilitated KCR’s visit to farms. "Instead of being thankful to us for facilitating his visit, he is making baseless allegations against us," he said.

Revanth Reddy also remarked that if KCR had not lost the Assembly elections, he would not have come out of his farmhouse. "Had he not lost the election, had he not fractured his hip, and had his daughter not gone to jail, he would have been out of bounds for anyone," he said.