Revanth Reddy calls for Congress victory in Telangana, asks cadre to start celebrating

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said on Thursday, November 30 that no exit polls had called for Congress' failure. He also told Congress workers that they don't have to wait for December 3 to arrive and can start celebrating from 7 pm on November 30 itself.
"While all polls call for Congress not forming a majority, no exit poll has said Congress will not form the government," said Revanth while addressing media and his party’s cadre in Kamareddy, one of the two constituencies he is contesting from. It is worth noting that CM KCR is also contesting from Kamareddy.
Revanth's statements were made after the polling ended for Telangana's third Assembly elections. The elections have primarily been a two party fight between the Congress and the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
"That being said, I also want to remind people. The one who lost is not a slave and the one who won is not the king. So don't be rash and exercise responsibility," he added. The Telangana Congress chief also said that the four main enemies of Telangana are the members of the Kalvakuntla family referring to CM KCR, state Finance Minister Harish Rao, BRS MLC K Kavitha and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). “Everyone else are people like us who had no choice but to stand aside.”
He also said that CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) hasn't come out and spoken during the prediction of exit polls. Even BRS working president KT Rama Rao has accused the strategists of putting out faulty exit polls. This proves how arrogant they are," he said.