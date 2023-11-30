Revanth Reddy calls for Congress victory in Telangana, asks cadre to start celebrating

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said on Thursday, November 30 that no exit polls had called for Congress' failure. He also told Congress workers that they don't have to wait for December 3 to arrive and can start celebrating from 7 pm on November 30 itself.

"While all polls call for Congress not forming a majority, no exit poll has said Congress will not form the government," said Revanth while addressing media and his party’s cadre in Kamareddy, one of the two constituencies he is contesting from. It is worth noting that CM KCR is also contesting from Kamareddy.

Revanth's statements were made after the polling ended for Telangana's third Assembly elections. The elections have primarily been a two party fight between the Congress and the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).