Real estate agent or occult practitioner? Serial killer in Telangana led a double life

Hidden treasures

It was a missing complaint filed by 29-year-old Laxmi, a Hyderabad resident looking for her husband, that led the Nagarkurnool police to Satyam and the 10 other murders he allegedly committed.

Laxmi’s husband Govula Venkatesh (32) had left their home in Hyderabad on November 3, telling his wife and three young children that he would not be reachable for five days because he had “important work” in Nagarkurnool. But several more days went by and Venkatesh did not return, and Laxmi grew worried. Twenty days after he left home, she finally decided to approach the local police stations in Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad. Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police (SP) Vaibhav Gaikwad helped her register a First Information Report (FIR) at the Town police station on November 26.

Laxmi had her suspicions about Satyam, a ‘treasure hunter’ who had recently become acquainted with Venkatesh, and was determined to name him in her complaint.

According to the family, Venkatesh, a stone cutter by profession, was introduced to Satyam by an acquaintance based in Hyderabad, and Satyam’s supposed experience in treasure-hunting had piqued Venkatesh’s curiosity. Satyam allegedly made Venkatesh believe that with the aid of certain occult practices, he could help him find hidden treasures. Lured by Satyam’s conviction, Venkatesh mortgaged some of his land to pay him Rs 10 lakh in phases.

Satyam soon began to give Venkatesh instructions, such as to place herbs at specific places where he claimed the treasures could be found. At one point, he told Venkatesh that the treasures could only be obtained through the human sacrifice of three pregnant women.

This finally raised Venkatesh’s suspicions, and he demanded his money back. But Satyam then called him to propose an alternate method and suggested that Venkatesh participate in a special ritual, for which he asked him to come to some place in Nagarkurnool — a call recording of which TNM has accessed.

“Venkatesh had the habit of recording calls,” his brother-in-law Kondaiah (40) tells us. “He began sending us his call recordings with Satyam Yadav as he had grown suspicious of him, especially after Satyam suggested human sacrifice to discover the treasure.”

In the recording TNM accessed, Satyam can be heard emphasising that Venkatesh should not tell anyone about the ritual, further asking Venkatesh to meet him in Nagarkurnool on an empty stomach. “Come alone. Don’t tell anyone where you are heading. Don’t eat any breakfast. Don’t tell your partners too,” Satyam told Venkatesh on the call.

It was presumably for this ritual that Venkatesh travelled to Nagarkurnool on November 3, never to return home.