Ram Gopal Varma approaches police after activist offers Rs 1 crore bounty on him

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday, December 26, lodged an online complaint with Andhra Pradesh Police against activist Kolikapudi Sreenivasa Rao for offering Rs 1 crore bounty on his head.

Sharing a clip of the video from a live television debate hosted by news channel TV5, in which Sreenivasa Rao is seen offering Rs 1 crore as bounty for those who would behead Ram Gopal Varma, the filmmaker tagged Andhra Pradesh Police on X (formerly Twitter), and requested them to treat it as his official complaint.

“Dear ⁦@APPOLICE100⁩ ,this kolikapudi Sreenivasrao gave contract of Rs 1crore to kill me and he was cleverly aided by anchor called Samba of TV 5 channel who together facilitated him to repeat the contract killing on me 3 times ..Please treat this as my official complaint.” (sic), he wrote.