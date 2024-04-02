Raja Singh’s hate speech on Mira Road: PUCL questions Maharashtra cops’ delayed action

PUCL also laid out several other examples of Raja Singh making baseless, exaggerated claims from history about Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The letter also mentioned several instances in his speech where Raja Singh used communal slurs to refer to Muslims. Addressing Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Raja Singh also said, “Hey Owaisi, listen to me son, till now we have only reclaimed Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura are still left.”

In its letter to the DGP, PUCL wrote, “All the specific acts of force and violence incited are illegal, have genocidal tendencies and threaten law and order, yet [Raja Singh] is seriously advocating it publicly before thousands of attendees. What is even more egregious is the fact that as an elected member of the ruling party, he assured the people present at the meeting that no harm would come to them if they engaged in violence against the minority community.”

PUCL noted that even though police were present at the rally, they did not stop the hate speech and arrest Raja Singh and the organisers. On being asked about the month-long delay in registered an FIR, a police officer told Indian Express that they had gone through the speech that the police had recorded and sought legal opinion before making out an offence.

PUCL also demanded that more crucial charges be added to the case, such as Sections 121A (conspiring to wage war against the Government of India), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153B (imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC. The letter questioned why the case was being watered down despite Raja Singh having over 104 FIRs registered against him, many of which involve hate speeches. It also questioned the police for not taking any steps towards arresting Raja Singh, or reporting the violation of its order to the High Court.

PUCL also pointed out past Supreme Court orders that took cognisance of hate speech at rallies organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj and associated groups, and directed the Maharashtra police to take suo moto action and register FIRs under Sections 153A, 153B, 295A and 505 of the IPC on the occurrence of hate speech.

The letter called on the DGP to add more relevant charges to the case, add the names of other organisers and speakers at the event, ensure a fair and timely probe, and take action against the police officers who failed to stop the hate speech.