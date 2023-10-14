Qualified yet not admitted to EFLU, says Adivasi student from Telangana

A student who applied to the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad has alleged that he was denied admission despite meeting the minimum eligibility criteria. Porika Vikas, a Scheduled Tribe (ST, Lambada) student learnt on September 2 that his name did not figure in the shortlist of selected candidates, which is a clear violation of the University’s reservation policy.

EFLU released its first list for several Masters programmes, including the MA in Hispanic Language and Literature, on August 11, 2023. According to the list on the University website, no candidates were selected from the Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) or Persons with Disability (PwD) categories.

The University released a second cut off list in which the eligibility was reduced from 30% to 20% marks in the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET, PG-2023). While Vikas’s marks did not meet the eligibility criteria for the first list, he exceeded the minimum requirement as per the second list. Vikas had secured 95 out of 400 (23.75%).

Vikas alleged that despite writing to the University on several occasions, there has been no explanation regarding why his admission wasn’t processed. “I wrote to the EFLU Controller of Examinations, the Head for the Department of Spanish, the Registrar, and the Dean of Student Welfare but received no response,” said Vikas.

However, students from EFLU said that this is not a new concern. Several student activists said that this is not the first time a student from a marginalised community was being denied admission.

The general instructions for EFLU’s Admission to Postgraduate (PG) Programmes 2023-24, carried a clause that the University reserves the right in its own interest not to admit a candidate without assigning any reason whatsoever. Further, a disclaimer in the second round of admissions to the Masters programmes read, “The University reserves the right to cancel the admission of a candidate if he/she has been punished for breach of discipline and/or conduct.”

Vikas said that he has never been punished for breach of discipline or conduct. “I did my undergraduate in EFLU. While enrolled in BA Spanish, I had protested thrice between 2021 and 2023,” he said.