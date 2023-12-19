President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn

During the stay, she will take part in various programmes. She will attend the centenary celebrations of the Hyderabad Public School on December 19. On December 20, the President will visit the handloom and spinning unit as well as theme pavilion, being organised by the Ministry of Textiles, at Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. She will also interact with weavers on the occasion.

The same evening, the President will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust. The next day, the President will inaugurate various projects at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

On December 22, the President will host an At Home Reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for the dignitaries of the state, leading citizens, academics, etc.