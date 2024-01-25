Policewoman drags girl student by hair in Hyderabad, viral video sparks outrage

"The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police. This arrogant behavior demands an unconditional apology from the Telangana Police,” the MLC posted on X.

Another BRS leader Dasoju Sravan has condemned the police brutality against the protesting student. He stated that taking up construction of the High Court on the university land is a mistake. He said the government forcibly took away university land to build the High Court building to promote real estate business. He warned that the move would destroy the environment and biodiversity and endanger survival of rare species of birds and plants.

The state government recently issued an order, allocating 100 acres of land of the university in Rajendranagar for constructing a new building of the state High Court. The BJP has also condemned the incident and said that it reflects undemocratic and anti-student action of the state government.