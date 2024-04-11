PhD scholar Padmaja who alleged discrimination by OU to contest from Hyderabad LS seat

Dr J Padmaja, a PhD scholar from the Osmania University’s chemistry department, will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on the Vimuktha Chiruthala Kakshi’s ticket. Vimuktha Chiruthala Kakshi is the Telangana wing of Tamil Nadu-based political party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). The VCK has fielded Padmaja from the Hyderabad constituency. Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM is the incumbent MP from the constituency.

Padmaja, who is a Dalit, had protested against the OU administration for 130 days all by herself alleging discrimination by the university. The protest concluded on April 10. Padmaja, who belongs to the Mala community (categorised as Scheduled Caste), had alleged that the OU Teachers Association had systematically discriminated against her based on her caste and gender which adversely impacted her job prospects.