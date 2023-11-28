Osmania University: Students on its sorry state, KCR govt’s clampdown on dissent

Teams Newslaundry and The News Minute were in Hyderabad, with elections in the state scheduled to take place on November 30.

First, we met with students of Osmania University to discuss how their campus – once the hub of important political movements – has been neglected. The students explain the clampdown on dissent by the KCR government, their expectations from the next government, and why they’re nervous about employment opportunities in the state.

Next, Yunus Lasania, the bureau chief of The News Minute in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, offered us some very interesting insights on the politics of Telangana and the history of Osmania University, where he studied too.

Join TNM and Newslaundry as we bring to you the most compelling reporting and analysis during the elections in Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Click here to support our election coverage.

This article was originally published in Newslaundry and can be read here.