No unconditional handover of Krishna projects, says Telangana Assembly resolution

He noted that river Krishna is the lifeline of the regions of southern Telangana both for Irrigation and drinking water purposes.

After the formation of the state of Andhra Pradesh through the Bachawat Tribunal Award, 811 TMC of water was allocated to the state of Andhra Pradesh. Successive governments have created substantial Irrigation potential through construction of major projects.

After the formation of new state of Telangana, sufficient attention was not given to the requirements of the Krishna Basin and the then government agreed to the grossly unfair ratio of water sharing between the two states which is 299 TMC to Telangana and 512 TMC to Andhra Pradesh.

Through the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, the KRMB was created for regulating the water sharing between the two states. The then government also proposed to hand over the common projects i.e. Srisailam Dam and Nagarjunasagar Dam to the control of the KRMB, which is detrimental to the interests of Telangana.

The KRMB jurisdiction to that effect has also been notified by the Centre which was not objected to by the previous government, Uttam Kumar Reddy said while slamming BRS He mentioned that on the night of November 29, 2023, a day before Assembly elections in Telangana, the Andhra Pradesh government, by sending armed police, forcibly took over the control of the right side of Nagarjunasagar Dam which was till then under the control of Telangana.

The Union government stepped in and sent the CRPF to remove the Andhra Pradesh Police. The minister alleged that the BRS, during its 10-year rule, not only failed to protect the state's interests but also allowed the neighbouring state to go ahead with illegal projects.

He came down heavily on then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying he helped Andhra Pradesh in going ahead with Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme which will take away daily 8 TMC water. He also played a clip from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's speech delivered in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly in which he thanked KCR for his cooperation.

He alleged that after failing to protect the state's interests, BRS was now running false propaganda against the Congress government. Recalling that Telangana state was created as it was not getting it's due share of water in the combined state, he alleged that the BRS did more injustice to Telangana.

"The previous government permanently damaged the state’s interests," he said.

Stating that Telangana dominates in terms of catchment, basin population and on other parameters, he claimed that Telangana is eligible for 70 per cent of water and this should have been negotiated on priority.

BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao launched a counter-attack on Congress government. He said the government came forward to pass the resolution after the BRS decided to hold public meeting at Nalgonda to protest handing over of projects to the KRMB. He claimed that it is the victory of the BRS and people of Telangana.