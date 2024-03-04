NDSA team to visit barrages of Kaleshwaram project on March 6

A six-member committee constituted by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has been formed to inspect the design and construction of the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). The NDSA committee will visit the Annaram, Medigadda, Sundilla barrages on Wednesday, March 6, at the request of the Congress led Telangana government.

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Sunday, March 3, that the expert committee is scheduled to arrive on March 6 for a thorough examination of the Kaleshwaram project, and were assured full cooperation from the state government to the team for its investigation.

He emphasised that the government would prioritise the recommendations of the NDSA.