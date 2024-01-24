Ram temple: Muslim man’s shop burnt in Telangana by mob

When police arrived to enquire into the issue at the residence, at around 9 pm, the mob intentionally damaged and set Ibrahim’s shop located at Gandhi Chowrastha on fire. Ibrahim stated in his complaint that the produce was completely damaged and the loss amounts to Rs 20 thousand.

Sangareddy Superintendent of Police Rupesh told TNM that upon investigation they found that the violence was unrelated to the shoe-throwing incident and that the shoe-throwing did not involve Ibrahim.

A case has been registered under Sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 435 (Using fire or explosive with intent to cause damage) read with Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In an unrelated incident that took place at Morgi village in the same district, a Muslim youth named Abbas was paraded naked by a group of Hindu men. According to the mob, the youth made a provocative video in which he was seen disrespecting the saffron flag. Police arrived at the incident of the crime and registered a case.