Mortal remains of Hyderabad man killed in Russian-Ukraine war laid to rest

The mortal remains of 30-year-old Mohammed Asfaan, who died fighting alongside the Russian army in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, reached his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 16th. Asfaan’s family who live in the Bazarghat area of Hyderabad received the news of his demise on March 6 and had appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate the arrangement to return his body.

Asfaan who worked as a salesman in Hyderabad was duped by an agent in Dubai, who promised him a job in Russia. Accompanied by two others, Asfaan reached Moscow via Sharjah in November 2023, and was forced to fight alongside the Russian army in the ongoing war after which there has been no communication with the family.

Imran, Asfaan’s brother, earlier told TNM that though the Embassy informed the family about Asfaan’s death on March 6, the agent, however, told him that the news was false. The agent also said Asfaan’s location was found and they were trying to reach him. Uncertain about the news, Imran approached Hyderabad MP chief Asaduddin Owaisi who appealed to the Union government and MEA to intervene.

Young men from India, have been allegedly duped and conscripted to fight in the war by a YouTuber named Faizal Khan who lured them by promising high paying jobs in Russia and other benefits like citizenship. Families of victims have filed complaints against Faizal Khan and his associates who operate from Mumbai, Dubai and Russia.