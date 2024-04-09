Lok Sabha polls: Cash, liquor, other items worth Rs 71 cr seized in Telangana so far

The enforcement agencies in Telangana have seized cash, precious metal, liquor and other items worth Rs 71.73 crore across the state since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect last month. During the previous week, they seized cash, liquor, gold and other items worth Rs 25.67 crore including Rs 12.35 crore in cash and liquor valued at Rs 6.2 crore was seized during the previous week.



According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Telangana, the police, Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate have so far seized cash of Rs 29.31 crore. The enforcement agencies have so far seized 3.62 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 9.54 crore. Officials said drugs/narcotics valued at Rs 15.49 crore have so far been seized in the state.



The value of gold, silver, ornaments seized so far is Rs 10.33 crore. The authorities have also seized items allegedly intended to use as bribes for voters such as laptops, cookers, sarees meant for inducement of voters. Their total value of Rs 7.04 crore.



Elections for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on May 13.