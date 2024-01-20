KTR tells people not to pay electricity bills until Telangana Congress provides free units

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday, January 20, asked the people of Telangana not to pay the electricity bills until free electricity was provided as promised by the Congress in the Assembly elections. Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, Congress had promised 200 units of free electricity for all households.

He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said during the election campaign that former party chief Sonia Gandhi would pay the current bills after Congress came to power. "If officials ask for payment of current bills, show them Revanth Reddy’s video," KTR said and also asked people to send their current bills to Sonia Gandhi’s house at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.

The BRS leader stated that Congress should provide free electricity as promised under the Gruha Jyothi scheme. He demanded that the Congress government introduce this scheme with immediate effect and should be made applicable to the tenants who stay in rented houses.