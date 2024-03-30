KTR booked for alleging that CM Revanth sent Rs 2500 cr to Congress high command

Telangana police have registered a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and MLA KT Rama Rao for making an allegation against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that he sent Rs 2,500 crore to the Congress high command for Lok Sabha elections through extortions from contractors and builders in the state, without any evidence. The complainant also said that KTR alleged that Revanth would switch from Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the upcoming general elections, in a speech at the BRS party office in Banjara Hills on March 27.

On a complaint by a Congress leader from Hanamkonda, Bathini Srinivasa Rao, a zero First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Hanamkonda Police Station and the same was transferred to Banjara Hills Police Station in Hyderabad.