KTR alleges that Union govt may make Hyderabad a Union territory

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Sunday, April 28, that if there are no BRS MPs in Parliament, the Union government may make Hyderabad a union territory. He appealed to the people of Telangana to elect BRS candidates in the May 13 elections to foil any attempts to make Hyderabad a union territory or common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He also stated that if people send at least 12 BRS MPs to Parliament, the days of KCR's rule in Telangana will come within a year.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Manakondur in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, he said only the BRS can stall attempts to make Hyderabad a union territory or common capital and to change the Constitution.

