KCR surrendered irrigation projects to Union: Revanth Reddy

"Let KCR, his son, daughter and nephew come to the session and participate in the debate. They can speak as long as they want," he said. "They should come to the Assembly and participate in debates if they have honesty. Let the facts come out. Let the people know who betrayed Telangana and who did injustice to the state," he added. The Chief Minister said that if necessary, the debate will be extended beyond two days.

Alleging that BRS was trying to derive political mileage through false propaganda, he said the seed for handing over projects to the Union was sown when KCR was Member of Parliament. He claimed that the issue of handing over projects to the Union was included in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. TRS (now BRS) raised no objection and KCR cast his vote to support the Reorganisation Act.

He claimed that at the meeting of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on June 18, 2015, the issue of distributing 811 TMC water was discussed with the chief ministers of both the states. "KCR who was chief minister and Harish Rao who was irrigation minister signed on the agreement allocating 511 TMC to Andhra Pradesh and 299 TMC to Telangana. They did injustice to Telangana by not demanding 50 per cent share for Telangana." Revanth Reddy said that 68 per cent of Krishna river is in Telangana and only 32 per cent is in Andhra Pradesh.