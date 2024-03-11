Jolt to BRS as 4 party leaders switch to BJP

In a setback to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, four leaders of the party on Sunday, March 10 joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital. Former MPs Sitaram Naik and Godam Nagesh, and ex-legislators S Saidi Reddy and Jalgam Venkat Rao joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of BJP general secretary & in-charge of Telangana, Tarun Chugh.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy -- the Telangana unit BJP president, had called on Sitaram Naik in Hanamkonda on Friday and invited him to join BJP. Naik was upset with the BRS leadership after it denied him a ticket from Mahabubabad and once again fielded sitting MP Maloth Kavitha.