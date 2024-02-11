Inter student dies in Telangana, parents accuse hostel authorities of murder

An intermediate second year student enrolled at a social welfare Gurukula college in Telangana’s Suryapet district allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, February 10. The victim, Duggupati Vaishnavi’s parents have alleged that their daughter was murdered and the college administration was painting it as a suicide.
The residential college located in Imampet village was hosting a farewell party. Vaishnavi participated in the events and shared details of the same with her mother on a WhatsApp video call.
A little later in the evening when students were spending time with each other in the compound, Vaishnavi went to her room and allegedly died by suicide. Vaishnavi's parents, residents of Suryapet town’s NTR colony, were informed by the college staff that Vaishnavi was suffering from poor health and that they should come to the hospital.
“Why did the hostel authorities move my daughter and take her directly to the hospital mortuary? My daughter was killed by the authorities, I don’t know what could have caused the suicide, if there was one to begin with at all,” Vaishnavi’s father told local media.
“I met my daughter at 7 am. Later in the evening, my wife spoke to her and she was very happy. I then got a call at around 9:50 pm and asked to come to the hospital and there I found my daughter dead,” he added.
Several leaders of the Telangana wing of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) including state BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar held a protest demanding the Congress led state government to investigate into the issue of student suicides across Telangana.
A case of suspicious death has been registered by the Suryapet police and investigation is underway.