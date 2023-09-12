‘Ignored by state govt’: Telangana tenant farmers speak at meet in Hyderabad

Manjula, a Kuruva (Backward Class) cotton farmer from Tondapalle village in Vikarabad district of Telangana, has not received the benefits of any of the welfare policies or compensation schemes of the Telangana government till date. Unlike several well-off farmers who reap government benefits, she is a tenant farmer who doesn’t own land. A woman who lost her husband to suicide due to crop loss, Manjula informs the crowd infront of her that she is in crushing debt, adding that farming is all she knows. She is also ineligible for Rythu Bima, a group life insurance scheme by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)-led state government that aims to help the families of farmers who lost their life due to any reason. She currently works as an agricultural labourer and has leased six acres of land to pay off a debt of Rs 5 lakhs.

Manjula and many like her had gathered at the public hearing organised by Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV), a farmers’ rights organisation at the Suravaram Pratapa Reddy Auditorium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 12. The plight of tenant farmers in Telangana has come up time and again, with many crying hoarse over how the state neglects them.

Nakirekanti Saidulu, a tenant farmer from the Mala caste (Scheduled Caste) who hails from Narayanagudem village in Suryapet district, said that despite crop loss in 2021, the pattedars (landowners) were unwilling to accept partial lease payments. The crop loss had left him with a debt of Rs 3 lakhs. Inorder to pay the lease amount, Saidulu had to then sell the paddy he grew in the landowner’s name. Saidulu alleged, “The landowner imposed a higher lease amount so as to retain most of the money for himself, returning only a share of my Rs 2.7 lakh.”

“I contemplated suicide but reminded myself that my father also died by suicide and didn’t want to make matters worse for my children,” he said.

Tuesday’s public hearing (Bahiranga Vicharam) was attended by 120 tenant farmers from 13 districts. They said that until March 2023, when Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) declared that disaster relief for crop damage would also be given to tenant farmers, they had largely been ignored.