Hyderabad’s viral sensation Kumari food stall to come back as CM Revanth intervenes

Dasari Sai Kumari or ‘Kumari aunty’, a food stall owner who gained fame for selling Telangana food dishes for lunch in Madhapur, Hyderabad was asked to shut shop and shift elsewhere by the city traffic police on Tuesday, January 30, citing huge crowds blocking the free flow of traffic. However, a day later, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked the Director General of Police (DGP) and Telangana Urban Development Ministry asked them to revoke the decision.

The stall which offers rice and a variety of dishes including chicken and mutton curry, gained popularity over the last couple of months with Youtubers, several news outlets and employees in offices near ITC Kohenur beside Knowledge City, flocking there. Kumari says she has been running her stall since 2011. However, a few weeks ago, a video of Kumari charging a customer Rs 1,000 for their order went viral, after which many YouTubers trolled her while claiming that she was charging exorbitant rates for street food, and speculating that her income was very high. She later clarified that the bill amounted to Rs 1,000 for a huge order by six customers.