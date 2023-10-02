Hyderabad’s Old City to get IT tower, KTR lays foundation in Malakpet

After Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation for the Malakpet IT Tower, Hyderabad MP and president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi credited him for the project, saying it heralds a future of development and prosperity for the Old City region. The IT tower called ITEK Nucleus IT Park will be constructed at a cost of Rs 700 crore and is estimated to accommodate at least 50,000 jobs in various IT firms. The tower will span 11 acres with a built-up space of 15,00,000 sq.ft.

Speaking at the inauguration, Owaisi said, “Today, we have an excellent project in the Old City. Seven to eight years back, I met some youth who asked me satirically when I would be able to make buildings like the ones that are there in Hitech City in Old City. People would talk about the Old City in jest, associate it with Hindu-Muslim conflict, but people don’t realise that there’s peace and prosperity here too.”

Crediting all the people of Old City with the success of the project, Owaisi said, “Big companies are coming here. I believe iconic buildings will be built here, like Charminar. This building is a sign to the future that the Old City can compete with any part of the city.”